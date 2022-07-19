ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AppViewX Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding to Help Organizations Reduce Risk Across the Growing Number of Machine Identities

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Led by Brighton Park Capital, latest round sets stage for continued global expansion and product innovation to meet significant market demand. AppViewX, the leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application infrastructure security, announced that the company has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. Led by growth...

aithority.com

The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global At-Table Ordering Leader me&u Creates Waves in North America - Offering Venue Partners Improved Guest Experiences, Labor Efficiencies and Sales Growth

Tapping into a new hospitality movement, diners can order and pay faster with me&u's cutting-edge technology. NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality technology scale-up me&u doubles down on its presence in the U.S. market. Spearheading the digital evolution of the hospitality industry, Australian-founded me&u is the leader in at-table ordering, with personalization and A.I. driving adoption and usage across more than 15 million customers globally.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Pecan AI Announces One-Click Data Science Model Deployment, Integration with Core Business Systems, and Automated Live Model Monitoring

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for BI analysts and business teams, today announced the addition of one-click model deployment and integration with common CRMs, marketing automation, and other core business systems. Pecan’s customers can now take immediate actions based on the highly accurate predictions for future churn, lifetime value, demand and other customer-conversion metrics generated by Pecan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005174/en/ Pecan AI Predictive Analytics Platform: Predictive Query Example - Upsell Use-Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

How to build the business case for AI-powered demand planning in the cement industry

Cement demand is a moving target. The best way to master it is to get ahead of it. Market conditions are more volatile than ever before. The key competitive differentiator under such circumstances is market responsiveness—the agility with which cement manufacturers adapt to the many curveballs that are the trademark of the construction industry. This, in turn, can only be achieved via a proactive approach to demand planning.
INDUSTRY
Gregory Webb
pymnts

Flip Raises $60M at $500M Valuation to Expand Discovery eCommerce Platform

Discovery eCommerce startup Flip raised $60M in a Series B funding round that puts its valuation at $500 million as the company expands its social commerce platform and strengthens brand relationships. The funding round was led by WestCap with participation from previous investors Mubadala Capital and Streamlined Ventures, bringing the...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
#Identity Management#Infrastructure Security#Appviewx
The Associated Press

Carbon6 Acquires SoStocked, the Leading Inventory Management Tool for Amazon Sellers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SoStocked, the first and only fully customizable inventory management and forecasting software built for Amazon sellers by Amazon sellers, has been acquired by Carbon6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005217/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
pymnts

Vendavo Acquires Rebate and Channel Management Platform Market Medium

B2B price management platform Vendavo on Tuesday (July 19) boosted its manufacturing and distribution capabilities with the acquisition of cloud rebate and channel management solution provider Market Medium. The addition of Market Medium increases Vendavo’s channel incentive management capabilities on top of its existing price optimization and configure, price, quote...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Web 3.0 Can Scale New Heights With Word-of-Mouth Marketing – It’s Perfect for Blockchain-Native Protocols

A company’s success is intricately linked to its marketing strategies in a highly competitive consumer market. The CMO Survey demonstrated that 72% of marketing chiefs felt that ‘the importance of marketing in their companies increased’ significantly in 2020-21. It also highlighted that traditional advertising recorded a negative...
SOFTWARE
Technology
The Associated Press

Accenture Ranks No. 1 in Cybersecurity Service Providers by HFS Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the No. 1 cybersecurity service provider overall in a new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005397/en/ Accenture has been recognized as the top cybersecurity service provider in new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

BearingPoint study: Powered by the people! Successful organizations are built on a resilient workforce

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has created a deep-dive study on enabling people to manage and embrace change to drive organizational success. “Powered by the people,” the second of five companion pieces to the 2021 “Can you thrive under pressure ” study, analyzed over 5,000 projects to rank 150 leading resilient organizations. BearingPoint has also created a resilience benchmarking tool that enables any organization to assess its alignment with the five fundamental pillars of resilience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005745/en/ BearingPoint study: Successful organizations are built on a resilient workforce. (Graphic: Business Wire) BearingPoint’s proprietary benchmarking tool shows that most organizations understand that success is based on empowering their people for change. Yet only 60% of organizations considered their people to be fully resilient. However, the study also concludes that even these organizations cannot afford to be complacent.
ECONOMY

