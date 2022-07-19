ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Will the BA.5 COVID strain force new mask mandates?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The new COVID-19 variant, called BA.5, has been rapidly spreading across the country and is now estimated to make up more than 60% of new cases, according to the CDC. It is highly transmissible, compared to previous variants, and seemingly more resistant to prior vaccinations and...

CBS Boston

Loss of smell is no longer a predominant COVID symptom

BOSTON -- As the coronavirus continues to mutate, the symptoms reported by patients with COVID are changing as well. A recent survey of 17,500 patients in the United Kingdom found that the loss of taste and smell were no longer predominant symptoms of COVID while sore throat, dry cough, headache, and stuffy nose were the most common. Fewer patients reported high fever, shortness of breath, and loss of taste with the Omicron variant compared to the Alpha and Delta variants.Loss of smell was reported by about half of COVID patients earlier in the pandemic but only ranked 20th in this survey. However, anecdotally, some doctors are reporting an increase in patients reporting loss of smell with the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How to protect yourself from BA.5, according to BMC, Brigham and Women’s doctors

“We have more knowledge and we have more measures now. We know that a layered approach is how we get to the other side.”. A new COVID-19 variant, dubbed BA.5 is now spreading both nationally and locally. It is “highly immune evasive,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said this week, meaning that previously catching the virus does not offer as much protection against future cases of BA.5. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 infections have increased across the country by 6%, hospitalizations have risen by 17%, and deaths by 13%.
BOSTON, MA
