Will the BA.5 COVID strain force new mask mandates?

Post-marketing surveillance of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID vaccination has identified a possible association between its use and subsequent episodes of myocarditis and pericarditis – two forms of heart inflammation. Pericarditis involves the inflammation of the sac containing the heart, which acts as a buffer of the heart’s beat and causes discomfort from all that motion when inflamed. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layers of the heart’s wall, and it too causes pain and may lead to the heart failing its function in fully circulating our blood. Both pericarditis and myocarditis are associated with viral infection, although the underlying cause is unknown in many cases. Both are generally self-limiting problems that resolve with medical support instead of medical intervention.

