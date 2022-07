The wildfire in Walker County is now at 850 acres and growing. Additional resources have been requested. It is about 5 miles north of Huntsville moving toward the Trinity River. It is in a heavily wooded area. Units are having to get to hot spots ahead of the fire from embers. It is 101 degrees at 7:30pm. These firefighters are having to really work hard.

WALKER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO