Microsoft debuts workplace social app Viva Engage

By Alexandra Garfinkle
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Microsoft (MSFT) debuted a new social workplace app it says is designed to ensure employees stay in touch regardless of whether they work in the office or remotely. Microsoft Viva Engage, part of the company's Viva employee collaboration platform, features all of the same features you'd expect of a modern...

TECHNOLOGY

