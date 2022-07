The Philadelphia 76ers are doing what Phil Jackson used to do for the L.A. Lakers in holding training camps in Hawaii … only the complete opposite. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told Marc J. Spears of ESPN that the team will be heading to Charleston, S.C. for training camp this year. Rivers notes that the location was chosen so that the 76ers can both prepare for the coming season without distraction as well as learn the local history.

