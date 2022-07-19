ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who Home Office mistook for murderer twin now denied permanent EU settlement

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxqHy_0gl175Hu00

A man who waited years to be granted UK status because the Home Office mistook him for his murderer twin brother has now been granted only temporary settlement, despite being eligible for permanent status.

Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali- Dutch national living in London, said he was “disgusted” when – days after The Independent reported that he had been wrongly denied settled status – he received a letter saying he had been granted only limited leave to remain, despite having been in Britain for 17 years.

The London resident, who attended SOAS, University of London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order to obtain his post-Brexit immigration status – and was still waiting more than two and a half years later.

He said that without EU settled status he had been unable to find a job and was apprehended multiple times when arriving at UK airports after travelling abroad for holidays, leaving him feeling like a “third-class citizen”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvvC5_0gl175Hu00

When The Independent contacted the Home Office to ask about his case last month, it emerged that they had mistakenly identified him as his twin brother, Hassan Mohamed, who was convicted of murder in 2018 after stabbing a man to death in west London.

A Home Office spokesperson subsequently provided a statement apologising for the delay and stating that it was “working urgently to resolve” the situation.

However, Mr Mohamed received no direct apology from the department. Several days after the article was published, he received a letter stating that he had been granted pre-settled status, which is designed for EU nationals who have lived in the UK for less than five years, and provides status for only five years before they must apply again.

“There’s been no phone call, no text, no ‘sorry for the complication’. Nothing. They know my situation now. They’ve got my email address, they’ve got every version of a contact detail in front of them,” he said.

“And now they don’t even give me settled status. It’s incompetence. It’s sad, it’s ridiculous. They’re wasting money and time. It doesn’t make sense. There’s a bureaucracy that doesn’t work.

“The fact that I had to go to the media in the first place is wrong. How is it that a journalist can provide more information about my case than they can? This is how hard it is to be an immigrant in England.

“They should apologise to me and understand what they’ve done is beyond neglectful.”

Andreea Dumitrache, spokesperson for the3million, a grassroots organisation for EU citizens in the UK, said: "It’s unacceptable that after years of being held in limbo, facing significant repercussions due to the Home Office’s incompetency, Hussen still hasn’t been granted indefinite leave to remain, despite living in the UK since he was a child.

“He still has not received an apology or an explanation. This would not happen under a fair and humane immigration system. We urgently need to see evidence of the culture change promised by the government in the wake of the Windrush scandal."

Mr Mohamed’s twin brother, Hassan Mohamed, of Southall, Middlesex, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 26 years in October 2018.

When approached for comment, the Home Office did not provide a statement, advising only that Mr Mohamed could apply to switch to settled status for free.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment bag thief lurks behind woman in busy café and uses his foot to swipe her designer handbag, camera and cash worth £10,000

This is the moment a bag thief lurks behind woman in busy London café and uses his foot to swipe her designer bag, camera and cash. Laura, a photographer, shared a CCTV clip on Twitter showing the moment that she had more than £10,000 worth of property stolen, when a thief took her Christian Dior backpack at around 6.30pm on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Murder#Eu Citizens#West London#Eu#The Home Office#Somali#Soas#University Of London
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy