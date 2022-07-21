ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

By Oliver O'Connell,Arpan Rai and Maroosha Muzaffar
Nikolas Cruz , the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida , on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.

A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15 -style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

WARNING - Graphic content: This blog contains testimony, descriptions, and audio content relating to the Parkland shooting.

Marme
5d ago

It’s been 4years He did this but Why is this lingering on. Costing more money on taxpayers. Should make this a cut short This doesn’t bring back the kids who died Why should they allow this??? He’s guilty Just a waste of money If they do justice right he’d be gone by now. Then perhaps others would think before committing these shootings

Dawn Robinson
5d ago

He deserves Nothing But The Death Penalty!!!!! No Ands, Ifs Or Buts!!!!

