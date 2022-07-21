Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz , the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida , on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.

A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.

Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled over his disciplinary record. He had arrived at the school with a legally purchased AR-15 -style semi-automatic rifle and murdered 14 students and three staff members, injuring 17 more. The shooting sparked a nationwide protest movement demanding tighter gun control measures.

While prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, his attorneys are hoping for a life term.

WARNING - Graphic content: This blog contains testimony, descriptions, and audio content relating to the Parkland shooting.