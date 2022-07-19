ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Brutal temperatures make dangerous conditions for outdoor workers

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Temperatures soared past 90 degrees Tuesday – leaving Long Island's outdoor workers sweltering in the summer heat.

Workers who spoke with News 12 said they were trying to pace themselves.

“When it's hot, it's terrible…I try to do the best I can,” said Alex Mejia, a worker for Dom’s Landscaping in Floral Park.

Mejia and his co-workers were taking frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water during the day.

Mike Serpico, of Mike's Auto Repair in Hicksville, had a similar approach.

"We keep the fans on. We open all the doors and drink a lot of water," he said.

Dr. Barry Rosenthal, the chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone, says it’s important to know the signs of heat stroke. They include feeling nauseous, a very high body temperature and no sweating.

If you have those symptoms, “You need to get to an emergency department,” he said. “Otherwise, you can probably avoid that by getting out of the heat, getting into a cool environment, drinking a lot of fluids and just taking it easy.”

Officials on Long Island are extending hours at town pools and beaches this week due to the potential heat wave.

