SAN ANTONIO – The two men charged in the tragic human smuggling incident in San Antonio have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Homero Zamorano., 46 and Christian Martinez, 28 are charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in death; one count of transportation of migrants resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; and one count of transportation of migrants resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, all in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1324.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO