ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

Woman Seriously Injured In Waverunner Crash

By [representational image] photo by Bill Benson
lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Sunrise Beach woman was seriously injured Monday in...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

Versailles Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Don Humpherys, 72, was driving a 1996 Honda Gold Wing when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Humphreys...
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

Missing Attorney’s Body Found Inside Vehicle, At Lake Regional Hospital Parking Lot

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The body of a local attorney who has been missing since July 11 has been found in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. The Camden County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that the body of 50-year-old Brian Byrd was found in the backseat of his black Lexus in the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Byrd was last seen leaving his Lake Ozark residence on Sweetwater Dr., on Sunday, July 10. Officials believe he was in the car for a majority of the time he was missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Car Accident? 8 Things Dickman Law At Lake Of The Ozarks Says You Must Do

Whether you’re driving a car or a boat at Lake of the Ozarks, unfortunately accidents are a possibility. Even the best drivers can encounter circumstances out of their control: from a patch of black ice to a PWC that comes out of nowhere, an accident can happen to anyone. And if the worst does come to pass, Dickman Law — recently relocated to Lake of the Ozarks — offers valuable legal counsel to those affected by wrongful injury at Lake of the Ozarks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Sunrise Beach, MO
City
Linn Creek, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Sunrise Beach, MO
Accidents
Sunrise Beach, MO
Crime & Safety
lakeexpo.com

Missing Baby Found Safe In St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A missing baby has been found, after an Endangered Person advisory alerted Lake of the Ozarks area residents he may be in the area. Authorities say two-week-old Aryan Shinstock, who had been missing since July 11, was found safe with his non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Kala Boesch. The infant was found when St. Francois County deputies performed a traffic stop north of Lake Hanna and located Aryan and Boesch in a car. Lake Hanna is located in a rural area of eastern Missouri.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Breathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities to name a few of the recent updates. An inviting open floor plan leads to the beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, to the right is a large kitchen w/ custom countertops by Elegant Flow Originals. Next is the dining area w/ great lake views. A spa-like master bath with a free-standing tub & separate shower, & large walk-in closet compliment the master suite. A custom stairway leads to a spacious loft, two bedrooms, & full bath. Downstairs is a full bath w/ a large custom tiled shower, game room w/ wet bar, family room w/ built-in surround sound speakers, & laundry. Outside, is a 2+ car attached garage, fire pit, b-ball court, & 2 storage sheds. A community dock is located just steps away w/ a slip available to purchase.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Verla Dale Hutchinson (April 4, 1932 - July 14, 2022)

Verla Dale Hutchinson, age 90, of Iberia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Iberia on April 4, 1932, daughter of the late Lester and May (Renfrow) Humphrey. On January 19, 1952, in Paragould, Arkansas, Verla was united in marriage to William Hutchinson, who preceded her in death.
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Paul Ross Rowden (June 12, 1955 - July 13, 2022)

Paul Ross Rowden, age 67, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in Iberia on June 12, 1955, son of the late Minzo Julius and Iris (Renfrow) Rowden. On May 19, 1984, in Columbia, Paul was united in marriage to Olytha Mae LaBoube, who survives at their home.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pwc#Yamaha Waverunner#Camden County Ems
lakeexpo.com

Ryleigh Rene Randolph (September 19, 2002 - July 11, 2022)

Ryleigh Rene Randolph, age 19, of Versailles, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born September 19, 2002, in Osage Beach, the daughter of Robert Randolph IV and Tonja Grimes. As a child, Ryleigh was active in Girl Scouts. While attending Versailles High School, she participated in the German...
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

251 Vision Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Are you looking for a quiet lake escape? Vision Condos is located on the Big Niangua 5MM and this spacious 3bedroom with 2 full baths is ready to go! Inviting views from the large lakefront screened deck to enjoy all year round. With no rentals allowed you can enjoy this quiet community and large community pool with friends and family. A 12x30 slip is included with an Econo Lift 4500 lb hoist. Come take a look today!
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

It’s The Dog Days Of Summer At Lake Of The Ozarks, And This Waterfront Restaurant Is Calling

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
RESTAURANTS
lakeexpo.com

Fredrick "Fred" W. Otto (January 6, 1936 - July 16, 2022)

Fredrick “Fred” W. Otto, 86, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born January 6, 1936 in St. Anthony, Missouri the son of the late Michael and Martha (Rehagen) Otto. On June 10, 1961 in Mary’s Home, Missouri he was united in marriage to Mary Ann (Lootens) Otto who survives the home.
ELDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
lakeexpo.com

Donna Lou Moss (February 3, 1966 - July 14, 2022)

Donna Lou Moss, age 56, of Brumley, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Tuscumbia on February 3, 1966, daughter of Junior and Bonnie Lou (Luttrell) Rodden. On June 30, 1984, in Brumley, Donna was united in marriage to Dallas Moss, who survives at their home.
BRUMLEY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Maurice E. Hunter (August 16, 1937 - July 11, 2022)

Maurice E. Hunter, age 84, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab Center, in Hermitage, Missouri. Maurice was born on August 16, 1937, in Greenville, Illinois. He was the son of Owen and Julia (Morris) Hunter. On April 6, 1963, Maurice was...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Earl Lee Bartley (October 3, 1957 - July 14, 2022)

Earl Lee Bartley, age 64, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home. He was born October 3, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of the late Kenneth William and Mecia Elizabeth (Beldsoe) Bartley. Earl worked in landscaping for many years until his retirement. In his...
VERSAILLES, MO
lakeexpo.com

Weather Alert! Scorching Week Could End With Heat Index Hitting 109 At The Lake

It’s going to be another scorching week at Lake of the Ozarks. The area is expected to see temperatures in the 90s and 100s all week, with sky-high temps this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will reach highs of around 100. Friday is to reach highs of 102, Saturday as high as 103, with a heat index of 107 and Sunday as high as 105 with a heat index of 109.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy