Woman Seriously Injured In Waverunner Crash

Whether you’re driving a car or a boat at Lake of the Ozarks, unfortunately accidents are a possibility. Even the best drivers can encounter circumstances out of their control: from a patch of black ice to a PWC that comes out of nowhere, an accident can happen to anyone. And if the worst does come to pass, Dickman Law — recently relocated to Lake of the Ozarks — offers valuable legal counsel to those affected by wrongful injury at Lake of the Ozarks.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO