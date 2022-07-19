ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Urban League releases array of recommendations for controversial West End TIF

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A report that the Louisville Urban League commissioned and released this month on the West End Opportunity Partnership urges leaders to partner with current residents, Metro Government and nonprofits to ensure the tax increment financing district helps rather than displaces those living in the area's historic, predominantly Black neighborhoods.

The Urban League's 127-page report on the TIF , which has garnered some controversy amid criticism it could force out long-time residents in the nine West End neighborhoods, was put together by Barry Kornstein , a Louisville consultant who specializes in economic and fiscal impact studies.

A bipartisan group of state legislators created the West End TIF over some objections from Jefferson County lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session, with the West End Opportunity Partnership, a 21-seat board that oversees the TIF district, forming as well.

Will Louisville housing improve? Metro Housing Authority resumes control of aging properties

Over the next 20 years , 80% of new tax revenue generated above a 2021 benchmark will be at the board’s disposal to reinvest into the community. This could take many forms, such as business loans, financing for affordable rental units and home improvements for current owners.

"The quickness with which this happened, and the lack of extensive public vetting, has understandably brought much suspicion," the Urban League report says.

Fast forward to last month, and the partnership met its goal to raise $10 million in private funding , with $10 million from the state and $10 million from Metro Council giving it $30 million to start with.

But some residents have signed a petition and showed up at meetings to oppose the TIF district , primarily citing concerns about gentrification and displacement of existing residents who may get priced out if property values and rental prices rise in the future.

"Everybody wants improvement, and that takes investment which the WEOP is supposed to bring," the Urban League report says. "But what people want is improvement that results in their neighborhood becoming abetter version of their neighborhood. …

"In short, people want investment they can be invested in."

The report stresses that "inclusionary zoning" will be needed to support rather than displace current residents and businesses in the West End, and it advocates for the presence of community land trusts , which are resident-led nonprofits that develop permanent affordable housing and other assets.

It also encourages leaders to work with Louisville Metro Government and local nonprofits, such as by creating more parks and open spaces in the West End, catering to local neighborhood plans and helping with home repairs, rental assistance and the cleanup of over 30 brownfield sites , among other areas. And the report says Metro Government could set "a higher, punitive, tax rate for abandoned and vacant property … to encourage their owners to either put the property back into productive use or sell it to someone who will."

The report says things like linkage fees on commercial and light manufacturing buildings that do not contain housing could boost affordable housing development in the TIF district.

A 2% linkage fee a $1 million development would yield $20,000, which the report says "is enough (combined with other financing) to create a unit of affordable housing.

Additionally, the report recommends partnerships with local institutions to create long-term jobs for West End residents through the new TIF, especially via cooperation with construction-related firms.

Other recommendations from the Urban League-commissioned report include:

  • Keep a record of the property tax assessment and payment of every residential property in the West End for 2021;
  • Partner with, and subsidize the cost of, one or more tax preparation services in order to achieve maximum reach;
  • "[P]iggyback on programs like LHOME’s existing property tax assistance loan program and advertise and steer people to them. "WEOP should subsidize the tax increment portion of any such property tax assistance loan, since homeowners should not have interest payments taken out of their tax credit."
  • All project financing plans "should provide adequate funds for ongoing maintenance and repair, as well as any wrap-around services that might be offered to lower income residents";
  • "Most likely for its entire 20-year term, but certainly during the first half of that, income, occupational, and sales taxes will need to be the real drivers of the tax increment, and they depend upon the development of employment centers and population growth," the report also adds. "But, even with better and newer housing stock and improved amenities, population growth is not likely to be large enough to generate enough tax increment revenue to cover all the projects the WEOP might want to undertake."

It also encourages including "well-defined consequences should staff or Board members fail to make their communications and WEOP documents public."

Earlier in July, the WEOP announced West End resident Laura Douglas, who has several decades of corporate, legal and nonprofit experience, as its interim president and CEO.

With roughly $30 million on hand thanks to the funding from local, state and private sources, the group said in a news release its board "can now begin the process of identifying investment opportunities that promote economic growth and the long-term wellbeing of the community."

The WEOP released a list showing its top donors as including the James Graham Brown Foundation ($2.5 million), Churchill Downs ($1 million), Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence ($1 million) and an "Angel Donor" ($1.5 million), with numerous other companies (like UPS and Yum Brands) and individuals contributing between $30,000 to $500,000.

Douglas later told The Courier Journal the "Angel Donor" is Manna Capital Partners , an investment firm that counts former University of Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman as one of its founding partners. Douglas said the "recuperable grant" from Manna Capital Partners, which also gave a separate $500,000 donation to the WEOP, will be paid back over up to 50 years to the investment group via any future, private donations to the West End partnership.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Urban League releases array of recommendations for controversial West End TIF

