An explosion at a home in the 700 block of Shantara Lane in Plano Thursday night damaged two homes, but no one was injured according to emergency responders. According to Michael Carr, community outreach and education captain with the Plano Fire Department, units responded to an alarm investigation and upon arriving at the scene found debris in the road and yard of the home. At this time, as of 11 p.m., the incident is under investigation. Representatives with Atmos Energy were also on the scene of the explosion.

PLANO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO