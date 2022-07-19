ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Central Avenue set to reopen after huge sewage spill, but drivers could still face delays

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after Charlotte Water announced a delay in reopening this stretch of Central Avenue.

Charlotte Water crews expect to reopen a block of Central Avenue on Wednesday night after a massive sewage spill into Little Sugar Creek earlier this month, but drivers could still see traffic delays, officials warned.

Crews were removing “the last of the equipment and cleaning up the road patches,” according to a Charlotte Water email update Tuesday morning.

Charlotte Water originally hoped to reopen the road Tuesday night, but Wednesday evening is now the plan, Ajonelle Poole, a communications management analyst with the utility, said in an email to The Charlotte Observer at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Water and wastewater pipes have been repaired, she said. “Weather permitting (rain and heat) road paving should occur Wednesday and the intersection should open by evening” Poole said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfnTl_0gl0iB9A00
Workers with Charlotte Water continue repairs at the site of a broken water main on Central Avenue near Lamar Avenue in Plaza Midwood, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile atrickett-wile@charlotteobserver

On Wednesday, drivers could still face delays when the road is repaved, but “hopefully” the work won’t block the entire street, according to the statement.

“This is the plan,” according to the statement. “Hopefully, everything will go smoothly and we can get the traffic flowing again.”

An estimated 14,400 gallons spilled into the creek after a pipe failure, Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley told the Observer on July 9. The creek is part of the Catawba River watershed.

Charlotte Water found the leaking pipe when a customer of the utility called July 7 about a manhole on Central Avenue, officials posted on CLTWaterBlog.org.

“A rapid response crew was dispatched to investigate and found that the manhole needed a new top and interior cleaning due to grease build-up,” according to the blog post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3qD0_0gl0iB9A00
Repairs on a leaking pipe on Central Avenue near Lamar Avenue in Plaza Midwood could wrap up on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, but drivers should expect delays through Wednesday. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile atrickett-wile@charlotteobserver

Leak was 17 feet underground

A day later, crews discovered that the pipe was leaking 17 feet below ground, and they had no choice but to close the road, Charlotte Water officials said.

The utility installed temporary pumps to keep the wastewater, err, flowing, and prevent a larger spill, according to the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8aC1_0gl0iB9A00
Charlotte Water crews had to dig deep to replace wastewater pipes on Central Avenue after a massive sewage spill into Little Sugar Creek. Charlotte Water

Crews moved a drinking water pipe from near the work area to reduce water outages and installed two new valves to maintain water service to businesses

Crews began digging under the 1300 block of Central Avenue on Friday night, July 8. That’s at Lamar Avenue, near Hawthorne Lane.

Observer staff writer Jonathan Limehouse contributed to this story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Pkyj_0gl0iB9A00
Charlotte Water crews continue repairs on Cental Avenue near Lamar Avenue in Plaza Midwood on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. According to Jim Davidson, chief construction inspector for Charlotte Water, crews performed repairs on a water, sewer and storm drain lines. An estimated 14,400 gallons of sewage spilled into Little Sugar Creek after a pipe failure earlier this month. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile atrickett-wile@charlotteobserver

Comments / 0

 

