There are many people that are currently looking for a new career for many different reasons and if you’re willing to try something new there are some great careers available. One specifically that I have been hearing a lot about is becoming a detention worker with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Growing up many of us dream about becoming a first responder to help others. While this isn’t exactly the same, at least with being a detention worker you get the same retirement and benefits as those first responders.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO