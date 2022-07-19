Hooked on a feeling

Very sad news from the staff at the Tampa Bay Zoo at Lowry Park. This is the post from their Facebook page earlier today. It is with a saddened and heavy heart that we share the loss of our 4-year-old male orangutan, Malu. Malu’s health began to decline earlier this month, and he started receiving medications immediately for his symptoms as he remained on 24-hour watch. A battery of ongoing tests, including an MRI, and ongoing consultations with veterinary specialists in the area, including neurologists, were unable to diagnose his condition.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO