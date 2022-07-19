Hooked on a feeling

Students are shining a light on antisemitism with a new art exhibit, ‘Shine a Light Youth Art Contest,’ produced by the Tampa JCCs & Federation. The contest included a Junior Division (fourth- through seventh-graders) and a Senior Division (eighth- through 12th-graders). The exhibit is helping to raise awareness about antisemitism, share educational resources and empower individuals to stand against the hatred of Jewish people, through the power of art. The winning artwork can be found in the lobby of the Tampa Municipal Office Building, 306 E. Jackson St., in Tampa, through Aug. 8. The exhibit’s next stop will be the Tampa International Airport in late fall.
