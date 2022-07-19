ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Hooked on a feeling

By Mike Camunas
The Laker/Lutz News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name will give you pause. The Happy Hookers are, however, not what you think. In fact, they have hearts of gold as a “sewing circle” that meets weekly to crochet and knit blankets, quilts, and even beanies for newborns, all for charity. “It’s definitely people not...

lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

07/25/2022 – American House Christmas

American House Zephyrhills, a senior living community, 38130 Pretty Pond Road, will host “Merry Christmas in July” on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shopping bazaar will include crafts, cards, jewelry and purses. There also will be refreshments and live entertainment. Guests also can learn about the events and activities planned for the community. For information, email.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Diesel is a talker!

Diesel is a big hunter when he is outside on the patio. He likes to carry his toys up on the bed to show his love for his play things. Diesel lives with his family — Rick, Michelle and Wyatt Deaton in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
ABC Action News

Tully's Tails: Meet Jax

TAMPA, Fla. — Taking in an abandoned dog with special needs certainly isn't for everybody, but it's definitely for Twila Cole. With over 23 years of animal care experience, she knew when it came to looking for another pet to add to her family, it was going to be one with special needs.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
City
Dade City, FL
thatssotampa.com

SeaGlass Tavern is building the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa

Get ready for a whole new aesthetic dining experience in Tampa once Seaglass Tavern officially opens its doors. The interior will be a gorgeous mix of textures “with a San Francisco Wharf feeling,” according to the owners who are meticulously crafting every inch of the restaurant. “Our SeaGlass...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sad News from the Staff at Zoo Tampa

Very sad news from the staff at the Tampa Bay Zoo at Lowry Park. This is the post from their Facebook page earlier today. It is with a saddened and heavy heart that we share the loss of our 4-year-old male orangutan, Malu. Malu’s health began to decline earlier this month, and he started receiving medications immediately for his symptoms as he remained on 24-hour watch. A battery of ongoing tests, including an MRI, and ongoing consultations with veterinary specialists in the area, including neurologists, were unable to diagnose his condition.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Lutz Branch Library recruiting ‘friends’ of the library

The Friends of the Lutz Branch Library are back in action collecting your used books and providing an array of affordably priced books for your reading pleasure, according to a news release from the group. The group also offers many children’s books and a dedicated bookshelf to support home-schoolers.
LUTZ, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

07/29/2022 – Improv Night

Live Oak Theatre will host Improv Night on July 29 at 7:30 p.m., at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and increase to $15, 24 hours before the show. Concessions will be available for purchase prior to the show and during intermission. For information and tickets, visit LiveOakTheatre.org, call 352-593-0027, or email.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hooked On A Feeling#Charity#The Happy Hookers
The Laker/Lutz News

Figure Skating Showcase

Champions’ Edge Skating Club and AdventHealth Center Ice will host the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating National Showcase from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, at the ice arena at 3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd., in Wesley Chapel. The event will bring in hundreds of skaters to compete as single skaters, duets,...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 07/20/2022

Students are shining a light on antisemitism with a new art exhibit, ‘Shine a Light Youth Art Contest,’ produced by the Tampa JCCs & Federation. The contest included a Junior Division (fourth- through seventh-graders) and a Senior Division (eighth- through 12th-graders). The exhibit is helping to raise awareness about antisemitism, share educational resources and empower individuals to stand against the hatred of Jewish people, through the power of art. The winning artwork can be found in the lobby of the Tampa Municipal Office Building, 306 E. Jackson St., in Tampa, through Aug. 8. The exhibit’s next stop will be the Tampa International Airport in late fall.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
727area.com

Best Hot Dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Nibs: Brazilian Steakhouse, Chicken Salad & More Pizza!

Another restaurant possibly heading in this direction is Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse with five Florida locations, including Orlando and Sarasota. Representatives of Rodizio Grill were scheduled for a pre-app meeting with Pasco County planners on July 5. According to a concept site plan filed with the county, the restaurant would be located off S.R. 56 on Sun Vista Dr., in front of the At Home store (and just south and across the road from Costco).
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Best Chocolatiers Around Sarasota You Should Know About

Chocolate is in the blood of those who live in Sarasota, FL. If there were a Chocolate Hall of Fame, then Sarasota would be proud to say that it has a fair share of stardom in this industry. But where do you start when looking for some of the best chocolates in Sarasota?
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Three Puppies From The Same Litter Need To Find A Home

Three puppies from the same litter need to find a home. Ruth, Darla and Carlton are out Mutt Monday dogs this week and they are available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. In the beginning of June, Pet Pal pulled a litter of eight, 2 week old puppies from Pinellas County Animal Services. After our foster pawrents bottle fed them and gave them a lot of tlc (including treating them for ringworm) they have all been adopted except Ruth, Darla and Carlton.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Explore more, with a Discovery Pass

The Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library’s Discovery Pass program is back, with a new and easier-to-use digital system, according to a news release. A Discovery Pass gives you free admission or a tour pass to select local museums and attractions, and all you need is your library card. Each pass...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy