The next January 6 hearing has been scheduled for Thursday 21 July in primetime at 8pm, the committee investigating the Capitol riot has announced. The hearing is exptected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO