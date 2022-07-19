ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why record heat doesn't mean record solar power

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK's heatwave is helping to generate large amounts of solar power - but experts say it's actually too hot for the highest levels of electricity generation. Trade body Solar Energy UK says the last few days have seen about 10% of Britain's electricity come from solar. But its...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Are Ground Mounted Solar Panels Better Than Rooftop?

Solar panels popping up on top of houses are part of an expansion of renewable energy that's showing little sign of slowing. Solar power is expected to be about half of new energy generation in the U.S. in 2022. While most of that comes from big solar farms and other non-residential sources, rooftop solar on homes accounts for close to one gigawatt (about 2.5 million solar panels) of that new solar power every three months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Tesla solar sees best quarter in 4 years, but ‘semiconductor challenges’ spell trouble

Tesla’s mythical solar roofs may be on ice right now, but its conventional solar business is a whole ‘nother story. This afternoon, the automaker said the division notched its “strongest” quarter in more than four years, with a total of 106 megawatts deployed in Q2 2022. “Although we continue to experience import delays beyond our control on certain solar components,” Tesla reported, “we have expanded our supplier base to enable growth in this business.” Compared to the same quarter last year, Tesla upped solar deployments by 25%.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Taylor
BBC

Sizewell C nuclear plant gets go-ahead from government

The government has given the go-ahead for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast. The project, mainly funded by the French energy company EDF, is expected to cost in the region of £20bn. The company said the new plant would generate about 7% of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Irradiance#Energy Efficiency#Power Grid#Bbc News Technology Team#Sheffield University
CNET

The New Batteries That Will Make You an Electric Car Believer

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Longer range, faster charging, less range degradation and a lower sticker price: That's all that new...
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Rimac Moving Forward With EV Batteries Like Tesla's 4680 Cells

As many legacy automakers and startups across the globe move forward with electric cars, it's not uncommon for them to look to Tesla for ideas about what works, as well as what to avoid. With that said, a recent report from Automotive News Europe suggests that Rimac is going to follow suit with Tesla's 4680 battery cells ... sort of.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

The Polestar Cladrus Concept runs partially on solar power, making it the company’s cleanest car yet

Borrowing from the LightYear One EV’s framework, the Polestar Cladrus concept car comes with transparent solar panels built into its roof, which feed energy to the car’s graphene-based battery and body panel. If that wasn’t cutting-edge enough, the car’s also been envisioned with level 5 autonomy, thanks to the presence of a Waymo-esque sensor hub on the front of the roof.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Survival Guide

Opinion: The Hidden Secrets of Solar Installations

Living a life "Off the Grid" with a solar energy system at home sounds great, but beware, there are a lot of people/companies/solar lobbies who can ruin your plans. There are incentives and tax credits offered by the state and federal governments to "go solar." At the federal level, under the Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit, taxpayers can claim up to 26% of qualified expenses for investing in a solar system for a home "you" own and live in.
Autoweek.com

Redwood Materials Will Recycle VW EV Batteries

Volkswagen partners with Nevada-based Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries from VW and Audi vehicles. The company aims to recover over 95% of lithium, copper, nickel, and cobalt from EV batteries, and prepare them to be reused in new EV batteries by manufacturers in the US. VW has launched a...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Aerospace electrified by new technology

From a small office overlooking an airfield, once home to the UK's first Spitfire squadron, a tiny British start-up is hoping to make a little history of its own - as one of the pioneers of commercial electrified aviation. Faradair is planning to develop and sell a hybrid-electric passenger plane,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Solid-State EV Batteries Could Cut Carbon Emissions Further, Says Climate Group

LONDON (Reuters) - Solid-state batteries could cut the carbon footprint of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by 29% compared with today's liquid lithium-ion batteries and could reduce it even further using sustainably sourced materials, a campaign group said on Tuesday. Based on a comparison of one of the most promising solid-state...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce and Hyundai Are Building New Electric Propulsion Systems for the Skies

Click here to read the full article. Rolls-Royce and Hyundai have inked one of the unlikeliest of collaborations in the annals of aerospace, with a plan to partner on electric propulsion systems for the skies. The bespoke British brand and mass-market Korean automaker announced this week at the UK’s Farnborough Airshow a memorandum of understanding to explore applying fuel cells (which turn hydrogen into electricity) to advance air mobility. Fuel cells could quadruple the range of a battery-electric aircraft, according to Matheu Parr, customer director at Rolls-Royce Electrical, the marque’s electric aviation division. Rolls-Royce, the world’s second-largest aircraft engine manufacturer after General Electric,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Chief Scientist Says The World Isn't Ready For EVs

Toyota's stance on electric vehicles has been in sharp contrast to many other major players in the industry. While the brand finally has a modern EV in the form of the bZ4X, it is still electrifying its lineup at a slow pace. Last year, the company's CEO warned that a sudden transition to EVs at the expense of internal combustion could damage Japan's economy, and more recently, it said that it's important to give customers in different regions the choice of an EV or a conventionally-powered vehicle. This school of thought isn't unique to Toyota's CEO. Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, also believes the future of automobiles won't begin and end with EVs, suggesting that too many people have succumbed to the hype of electric-only propulsion.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy