Tyler Herro extension with Heat likely?

Both Barrett and Herro are expected to command maximum paydays. By all accounts, it seems unlikely Barrett will find a new deal in the interim. And regardless of the trade outcomes, there’s a greater sense of optimism among NBA executives that Miami will come to terms with Herro prior to the 2022-23 campaign. ‘”They always seem to pay their guys,'” one assistant general manager said.

RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022

In the case of Mitchell, the fact Herro is contract extension eligible this offseason — and would be a restricted free agent in 2023 if no extension is reached — gives the Jazz pause. Especially considering Herro is asking for a max contract. While he may not get the full max, he will land a big number deal. The rebuilding Jazz are not looking to add that to their payroll right now — it’s why they are not interested in RJ Barrett from the Knicks in a trade (Barrett, too, is up for a big new contract). Robinson already signed his extension and has four years, $74.4 million left on it (the last year is a player option). In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks. Never count out Pat Riley. He has a way of making the unexpected — and seemingly impossible — happen. And there is a reason the Heat are in the mix for both players. -via NBC Sports / July 17, 2022

Jake Fischer: The word on the street is definitely that both Barrett and Tyler Herro are looking for maximum contract extensions. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022