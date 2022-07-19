Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Christopher Cross

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO