Heat have prioritized pursuing Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell
RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM
Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, "How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?" sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat's roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise.
Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more.
Most 3-pointers by a rookie:
187 — Donovan Mitchell
185 — Damian Lillard
175 — Saddiq Bey
171 — Anthony Edwards
168 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4kMnc3fyGM – 2:43 PM
Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell. Published a few days ago and the sentiment and reporting hasn’t changed here nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:29 PM
Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep… – 2:01 PM
This week's Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…
Most PPG by a Nets player:
28.7 — Kevin Durant
27.1 — Kyrie Irving
23.6 — Vince Carter
23.4 — James Harden
Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM
The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.
The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn't make them ideal negotiation partners.
Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside):
We're back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you'd like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on "leaks."
Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF – 11:58 AM
@Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot!
Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM
Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum… – 10:01 AM
The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042… – 9:44 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:04 AM
From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
ALBERT!!!!! – 9:33 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Thor (yup!), then we dive into the Lakers, Donovan Mitchell, Ayton fallout, a couple of good extensions and more. Plus, I really need to get a haircut! Watch, like and subscribe below.
youtu.be/4qmgIe_uwv0 – 9:17 PM
The star-craved Knicks have been waiting for this moment. Now, the time to strike has arrived after collecting the necessary war chest of assets.
For @basketbllnews, I dove into why Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels inevitable from multiple angles: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 8:58 PM
New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen
-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury
-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster
-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?
-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?
-Covering a contender to lottery team!
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/YkVjS8Gh70 – 8:53 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
When might a Donovan Mitchell trade get done?
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b… – 7:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/… – 7:08 PM
After last year's endless flood of meetings at LeBron's house I demand to know who else he and AD have talked to on the phone. Show me the Donovan Mitchell call logs you cowards.
Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:50 PM
With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:46 PM
Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:
32.0 vs Thunder
29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq – 5:34 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:20 PM
Report: Jazz talked Donovan Mitchell trades before dealing Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/rep… – 4:00 PM
Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?
My latest around-the-league notes compilation freshly dispatched worldwide explores: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 3:00 PM
NEW: Should the Heat offer Bam in a trade for Durant, if the arcane rule preventing Simmons & Bam from both being on the Nets can be navigated? I spoke to 2 scouts who feel strongly about this. And where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:59 PM
From earlier: my read on where Donovan Mitchell/NYK talks stood heading into the weekend (don’t think much has changed), including Jazz asking for package including RJ Barrett in earlier discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 12:05 PM
7 PM ET tonight via @SpotifyLive: Blockbuster chat w/ @Tony Jones from the heart of the Donovan Mitchell trade chase to catch up on ALL the latest … plus some surprising Vegas scuttle about Tony's own game.
More NBA: marcstein.substack.com – 11:57 AM
“I understand why they got mad at us for the Durant thing but anyone else would have done it too, if you want to go there,” Lacob said. “That’s the truth. And this one, I don’t know how they could be mad because we’re homegrown. And I think the luxury tax, you should be paying a high luxury tax if you’re using it to go get free agents and outspend your competition. But if you’re developing your own guys and paying Steph Curry what he deserves and Klay Thompson what he’s earned, why am I paying $200 million in luxury tax? I don’t think that’s fair.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 19, 2022
David Hardisty: Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 19, 2022
And while Poole has been rumored as a potential piece in a theoretical Warriors trade package to land Durant, there has been little traction between Golden State and Brooklyn on such a blockbuster transaction, sources said. Despite the apparent openness—both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself—regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that’s made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn’t enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
If Poole regresses—or simply entrenches himself as a strong starter-level player rather than a budding All-Star—then Golden State might be able to find an agreement closer to Anfernee Simons’ four-year, $100 million deal with Portland this summer. ‘”What’s the upside in locking him in now?'” one team cap strategist told B/R. ‘”He’s not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who’ve proven they can carry a team. He’s close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player.'” -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022
“The Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point… The Jazz are not gonna necessarily move quickly… New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022
