Miami, FL

Heat have prioritized pursuing Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

#KD2DC…Again?

/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨

– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?

– WAS trade packages vs. The Field

+ More Wizards updates

🎧 https://t.co/QBHlWM4ktN pic.twitter.com/txRMzwapvE3:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat’s offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Strus: “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” – 3:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat’s roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise. – 3:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more. Discussing it all with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n3:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3-pointers by a rookie:

187 — Donovan Mitchell

185 — Damian Lillard

175 — Saddiq Bey

171 — Anthony Edwards

168 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4kMnc3fyGM2:43 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 Top summer league performers

🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?

🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77fOfm…2:43 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell. Published a few days ago and the sentiment and reporting hasn’t changed here nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…2:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rep…2:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

This week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…1:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG by a Nets player:

28.7 — Kevin Durant

27.1 — Kyrie Irving

23.6 — Vince Carter

23.4 — James Harden

Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V71:43 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.

Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/XxoqFv8bx112:11 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

We’re back on @getcallin at 2ET, no guest, just taking listener questions on extension talks, KD, Donovan, Russ, whatever you’d like to ask… plus an opening rant from yours truly on “leaks.”

Create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/YPGxfKwoLF11:58 AM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz11:29 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev…11:01 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Kevin Durant wants to stay with Nets – without Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/19/rum…10:01 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro’s extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal? More @br_nba: bleacherreport.com/articles/10042…9:44 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Do the Washington Wizards even have a chance at Durant? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…1:04 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:16 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

ALBERT!!!!! – 9:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Thor (yup!), then we dive into the Lakers, Donovan Mitchell, Ayton fallout, a couple of good extensions and more. Plus, I really need to get a haircut! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us get to 19K!

youtu.be/4qmgIe_uwv09:17 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

The star-craved Knicks have been waiting for this moment. Now, the time to strike has arrived after collecting the necessary war chest of assets.

For @basketbllnews, I dove into why Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels inevitable from multiple angles: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr…8:58 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen

-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury

-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster

-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?

-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?

-Covering a contender to lottery team!

📺 https://t.co/Si2GqqyLtL

🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/YkVjS8Gh708:53 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Three Pete!!! @Mets8:24 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

When might a Donovan Mitchell trade get done? https://t.co/UgmLFvsWyI pic.twitter.com/l4a3bMGYFs8:00 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘know’ a trade is ‘unlikely to happen,’ league source says nj.com/nets/2022/07/b…7:20 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant? si.com/nba/heat/.amp/…7:08 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

After last year’s endless flood of meetings at LeBron’s house I demand to know who else he and AD have talked to on the phone. Show me the Donovan Mitchell call logs you cowards. – 7:04 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn’t shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast6:50 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:

32.0 vs Thunder

29.9 vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/4BG1xS57Gq5:34 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…4:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Jazz talked Donovan Mitchell trades before dealing Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/rep…4:00 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?

My latest around-the-league notes compilation freshly dispatched worldwide explores: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-…3:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Should the Heat offer Bam in a trade for Durant, if the arcane rule preventing Simmons & Bam from both being on the Nets can be navigated? I spoke to 2 scouts who feel strongly about this. And where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…12:59 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: my read on where Donovan Mitchell/NYK talks stood heading into the weekend (don’t think much has changed), including Jazz asking for package including RJ Barrett in earlier discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov…12:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

7 PM ET tonight via @SpotifyLive: Blockbuster chat w/ @Tony Jones from the heart of the Donovan Mitchell trade chase to catch up on ALL the latest … plus some surprising Vegas scuttle about Tony’s own game. Join us: spotifylive.link/steinlinelive

More NBA: marcstein.substack.com11:57 AM

“I understand why they got mad at us for the Durant thing but anyone else would have done it too, if you want to go there,” Lacob said. “That’s the truth. And this one, I don’t know how they could be mad because we’re homegrown. And I think the luxury tax, you should be paying a high luxury tax if you’re using it to go get free agents and outspend your competition. But if you’re developing your own guys and paying Steph Curry what he deserves and Klay Thompson what he’s earned, why am I paying $200 million in luxury tax? I don’t think that’s fair.” -via Yahoo! Sports / July 19, 2022

David Hardisty: Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 19, 2022

And while Poole has been rumored as a potential piece in a theoretical Warriors trade package to land Durant, there has been little traction between Golden State and Brooklyn on such a blockbuster transaction, sources said. Despite the apparent openness—both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself—regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that’s made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022

Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn’t enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022

If Poole regresses—or simply entrenches himself as a strong starter-level player rather than a budding All-Star—then Golden State might be able to find an agreement closer to Anfernee Simons’ four-year, $100 million deal with Portland this summer. ‘”What’s the upside in locking him in now?'” one team cap strategist told B/R. ‘”He’s not Luka Doncic or Donovan Mitchell, who’ve proven they can carry a team. He’s close. If he does it again, you pay him. But prior to this year he was a borderline rotation player.'” -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022

“The Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point… The Jazz are not gonna necessarily move quickly… New York is motivated to get Donovan Mitchell but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022

