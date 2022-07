KALAMAZOO, MI -- In a move that was unimaginable until recently, the city of Kalamazoo is considering creating a new staff position focused on cannabis businesses. The Kalamazoo City Commission will vote on a recommendation to create the position at its July 18 business meeting. If approved, the city would add one full-time equivalent (FTE) staff position: business and special projects coordinator, with a focus on the cannabis industry.

