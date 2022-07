GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is being praised for shooting and killing a gunman in an Indiana mall, sparking conversations about gun rights and open carry laws. The shooter was stopped two minutes into his rampage by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken. The suspect brought three guns with him to the mall and more than 100 rounds of ammo, killing three people and injuring two.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO