Smoke can be seen for miles following an early morning fire. Troy Fire Protection District is on the scene of a fire at Tri-County Stockdale located at 25520 W Black Rd. in Shorewood. Between 12 to 15 fire departments are assisting. Heavy fire reported through the roof. The call came in at about 4:30 a.m. The fire is under control but not put out. Troy Fire Chief Andy Doyle says residents should shelter in place due to toxic fumes from the fertilizer inside the building. The shelter in place extends for a 2 and a half mile radius affecting the Saddlebrook subdivision. Right now there is no concern for an explosion within the building. The fire spread to a second building. The Illinois EPA is on the way to the scene.

SHOREWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO