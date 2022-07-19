ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Wahlert’s Specht Selected By The Texas Rangers

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers selected Tommy Specht of Dubuque Wahlert in the sixth round of the MLB...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Iowa Hawkeyes’ Adam Mazur heading to the San Diego Padres

Iowa right-hander Adam Mazur was selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the No. 53 overall pick. The South Dakota State transfer became the Hawkeyes’ highest-drafted player since Tim Costo was picked eighth overall by Cleveland in 1990. The Woodbury, Minn., native earned second-team All-American status from Collegiate Baseball, third-team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings and won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year after his standout season with Iowa. In his first season as a Hawkeye, Mazur went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts. He allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Raider Review

Red Raiders Football: TCU Doubles Down on Texas Tech Ticket Sales

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and all the die-hard fans of Lubbock have gained notorious fame for invading opposing team's home stadiums, regardless of sport. Last season, a sea of red filled up the Frank Erwin Center for the final matchup at the historic venue between Tech and the Texas Longhorns. Despite Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte's best efforts to prevent the sell of the home seats to Red Raider Nation, the roars of the Tech fans filled up the Erwin Center from tipoff until the closing seconds of the 61-55 win.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

WATCH: 247Sports analyzes new five-star Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor

The Iowa Hawkeyes have one of the nation's best players in offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Monday marks the day 11 prospects in the 2023 recruiting class add five-star status to their ledgers in the Top247 rankings. These 11 prospects join the four previous five-star prospects: Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, and Cormani McClain.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

"I just can't take a week off": Kris Murray skips brother's NBA Summer League, stays in Iowa City for workouts

Iowa basketball had a big win when Kris Murray decided to forgo the NBA Draft to return to the Hawkeyes. There was a lot of interest in Murray for his two-way ability, high upside and belief that the best basketball is in front of him. There were two-way contracts on the table and there was even a couple of teams that debated on using a first-round pick on him.
IOWA CITY, IA
