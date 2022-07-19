Wahlert’s Specht Selected By The Texas Rangers

Iowa right-hander Adam Mazur was selected by the San Diego Padres in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the No. 53 overall pick. The South Dakota State transfer became the Hawkeyes’ highest-drafted player since Tim Costo was picked eighth overall by Cleveland in 1990. The Woodbury, Minn., native earned second-team All-American status from Collegiate Baseball, third-team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings and won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year after his standout season with Iowa. In his first season as a Hawkeye, Mazur went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 15 starts. He allowed just 60 hits and 37 runs...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO