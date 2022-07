Hannibal is one step closer to the replacement of a storm sewer that collapsed several years ago under Union Street. On Tuesday, the city council approved a bid of $705,634 for the replacement of 175 feet of stone archway stormwater conveyance with T&B Trucking and Excavating. The bid was about $45,000 under engineer estimates. The majority of the funding for the project, $616,350, will come from a federal Community Development Block Grant. The city will cover the rest with funds from the recently passed infrastructure sales tax.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO