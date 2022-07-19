ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Unleashing the economic power and reliability potential of West Coast offshore wind

By Mike O’Boyle, Michelle Solomon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis opinion piece is part of a series from Energy Innovation’s policy experts on advancing an affordable, resilient and clean energy system. It was written ​​​​by Mike O’Boyle, director of electricity policy, and Michelle Solomon, policy analyst. The West Coast is known for...

TheStreet

Renewable Energy Set Records in April, but There's a Catch

American renewable energy had a record month in April 2022. In fact, several records were set. According to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), onshore wind and utility-scale solar combined to generate more electricity than nuclear for the first time ever. Wind power generated 15% of the nation's electricity that month, which was a monthly record. Meanwhile, the country leaned on non-zero carbon power sources for nearly 46% of its electricity. That was well above the 39% average for all of 2021.
The Independent

Climate crisis: Modules that use Sun’s energy to remove CO2 from atmosphere set to deploy

A carbon capture startup has secured funding for its bid to remove 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over then next five years.Australia-based AspiraDAC received $700,000 from a group of tech giants for its solar-powered, CO2-trapping device, marking the first time that such technology has had commercial backing.The funding came from Frontier, a billion-dollar climate fund focussed on accelerating carbon removal. It was set up by payments firm Stripe and brings together Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta (formerly Facebook).“There’s broad recognition that net zero by 2050 requires not just carbon abatement, but carbon removal at the gigaton scale,”...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Interior Department advances two offshore wind projects in Gulf

The Interior Department said Wednesday that it is advancing two offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Mexico, identifying an area of roughly 700,000 acres for possible development as the Biden administration looks for ways to expand its clean energy projects to fight climate change. President Joe Biden announced the...
SOMERSET, MA
The Associated Press

RWE moves forward with storage facility in Texas

Texas Waves II, 30 megawatt battery storage project. Project recently completed installation of all inverters on site. Silvia Ortín, CEO RWE Renewables Americas: “Battery storage solutions like Texas Waves II, with its responsive reserve capability, are a proven proposition for storing energy and improving grid reliability. These types of projects will become increasingly important as renewables form a bigger part of the energy mix as we expand our operating portfolio in the U.S., one of our focus markets.”
TEXAS STATE
Grist

The Northeast is poised to become a ‘hydrogen hub’

If you encounter it at all, it might be on the highway. Driving down I-95 from Boston to New York City, you’ll pull into a rest stop and notice a sign advertising “clean hydrogen fuel.” As you pass an 18-wheeler parked in the lot, you might catch a glimpse of a decal near the gas cap — green letters that read, “powered by H2.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns of the ‘scary’ supply chain scenario that would lead to a ‘deep and immediate’ U.S. recession

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Semiconductors are essential to every scrap of modern technology powering society today, including cars, smartphones, and even missiles. Yet the chip industry is dominated by manufacturers in the small island of Taiwan, where a handful of firms churn out roughly 90% of the world’s most advanced chips. Policy makers in the U.S. have started to see that as a problem.
U.S. POLITICS
IFLScience

Go Green With A Top-Earning Career In Sustainable Energy

The environment needs our help, but that doesn’t mean we all need to stop living modern lives and revert back to the Middle Ages. In fact, it’s moving forward with better, greener solutions that will positively impact the environment and make greater change. If you’ve been considering new job opportunities that promise to be lucrative without hurting the environment, we’ve got something even better. You can score top-employment and implement change to improve the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

EXPLAINER: US energy sector dispute with Mexico

The U.S. government has forced Mexico into negotiations over what Washington considers unfair practices that are effectively excluding U.S. and other foreign companies from the Mexican energy sector in violation of the free trade agreement they signed with Canada. Mexico says it has received a similar notice from Canada related to its electricity law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

After The EU, Australian Territory Moves To Ban New ICE Sales In 2035

Australia could soon follow the European Union in banning the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government, which is the nation’s seat of power, announced a new strategy to ban ICE car sales from 2035. The plan outlines several initiatives the ACT government wants...
CARS
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Did You Miss Me? A Giant Battery Storage Plant Is Back Online, Just in Time for Summer

On July 9 at 7:35 p.m., California’s power grid hit an all-time peak for battery storage. But that record is just the first of many. All-time peaks—like the 2,519 megawatts on that evening—are going to be happening with regularity as more battery storage systems come online. What’s more interesting is the development of the projects that are helping to set those records, and the implications for transforming the grid into one that doesn’t need fossil fuels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Alsym Energy Partners With Synergy Marine to Provide Low-Cost, Non-Flammable Rechargeable Batteries for Shipping Vessels

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Alsym™ Energy, a developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries, today announced that Alsym and Synergy Marine, in collaboration with Nissen Kaiun, Japan, will jointly develop applications specific to the marine shipping industry using Alsym’s high-performance, low-cost technology. Singapore-based Synergy Marine is a leading global ship management services provider, currently managing more than 500 vessels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005100/en/ Synergy Marine Group plans to use Alsym Energy batteries on many of its ships, which dock at ports around the world, including the Port of Long Beach, pictured here. Photo Credit: Port of Long Beach
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Ford Announces New Supply Initiatives to Fast Track Its EV Goals

Ford has announced a change in its sourcing strategy to scale its electric vehicle production. Lisa Drake, vice president of EV Industrialization for Ford Model e, joined Cheddar News to talk about initiatives with suppliers in order to stay competitive. “These suppliers believed in our plan because they saw the demand we created by the F-150 lightning," she said.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Australian report highlights land, species lost to climate change

An Australian government report has found that the rapid deterioration of the environment is due to climate change, prompting leaders on Tuesday to promise new laws aimed at lowering the impact of climate change. The State of the Environment report also adds political pressure on the government to set a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target.July 19, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT

