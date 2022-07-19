ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Cows block traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after cattle hauler catches fire

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Sx2b_0gl00t9500

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Cows on Monday blocked traffic on Florida’s Turnpike after their cattle hauler caught fire.

Traffic was stopped for a few hours Monday after dozens of cows blocked the road following a cattle hauler fire near St. Cloud, Florida, according to The Associated Press.

In a press release from Florida Highway Patrol obtained by the AP, the semi-cab of the cattle hauler caught fire just before noon. The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, had pulled the truck over near the turnpike. He opened the cattle trailer to allow about 70 cows to get out and away from the smoke and flames, said the AP.

WFTV said that fire crews arrived on the scene helped put out the fire and tow the hauler. Both directions of the road were blocked while officials were working to recover the cows. About four hours later, the area reopened in both directions, WFTV said.

According to WFTV, the driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The AP reported that officials did not release any information about what led to the truck fire.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

At least one dead in southern Oklahoma plane crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said at least one person is dead after a plane crashed in southern Oklahoma Monday morning. OHP said the plane crashed into the Red River close to Durant in Bryan County. Authorities are working to get to the plane using...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Can green hydrogen save a coal town and slow climate change?

DELTA, Utah — (AP) — The coal plant is closing. In this tiny Utah town surrounded by cattle, alfalfa fields and scrub-lined desert highways, hundreds of workers over the next few years will be laid off — casualties of environmental regulations and competition from cheaper energy sources.
DELTA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Ex-boyfriend shot, killed by police after Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The ex-boyfriend of a Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont was shot and killed Tuesday in a confrontation with police, WFXT is reporting. Update 1:28 a.m. EDT July 20: In a Facebook post late Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police said 34-year-old Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson, 23, was fatally shot Tuesday evening “during a confrontation with members of the Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department” in West Brattleboro, Vermont.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
KRMG

'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a "stone-cold serial killer," as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Turnpike#The Associated Press#Wftv#Cox Media Group
KRMG

LA man to be charged with murder for 'most inhumane crimes'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly string of robberies last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Mike Rowe announces trip to Green Country, will film new television series

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Mike Rowe is coming to Green Country. Principal photography has begun for the third season of “The Story Behind the Story,” based on Rowe’s popular podcast. The former “Dirty Jobs” host covers interesting topics like history, pop culture, and Hollywood secrets. Each episode covers a story about a real person or place.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy