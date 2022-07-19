ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This Halter Maxi Dress Flatters Your Figure in All the Right Places

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many maxi dress styles complement different body types, but there are some which easily stand out from the pack. These maxis are flattering in all of the right places, and may make you feel like you can take on the world. Best of all, we found one of these unicorn dresses just in time for the peak of summer!

Hundreds of shoppers are fawning over this gorgeous dress from ZESICA , mostly because of how amazing it makes them feel and how well it works on different frames. Whether you're curvy or have more of an athletic build, prepare to meet your match. It was love at first sight for Us too, and we fell even harder as we read more about it!

Get the ZESICA Women's Summer Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress on sale for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let's kick things off by discussing the stunning halter neckline on this dress . It criss-crosses at the front of the chest, which can leave you with a tiny keyhole cutout at the bust — and then it ties at the back of the neck to create a backless style. The two straps are stitched at the center, so you don't have any mishaps while wearing the dress — and you can also tie them to formulate a V-neckline shape!

Meanwhile, there's an elastic underneath the bust so the dress stays cinched at the waist, which then flares out into a flowy full-length skirt. This is the type of silhouette we adore wearing because we know it will be a consistent hit! That said, the last detail we're obsessed with is hidden in the skirt. As if this dress couldn't get any better, it also comes with pockets! What's not to love?

This dress is currently available in an incredible array of prints, ranging from intricate boho styles to classic florals — and some gingham options as well. So many of these dress options are on sale too, so you can score a seriously amazing deal on this frock! This is the ideal time to pick it up and rock it on repeat for all of your end-of-summer soirées!

Get the ZESICA Women's Summer Crossover Halter Neck Maxi Dress on sale for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from ZESICA and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

