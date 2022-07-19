ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcomed Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate? See the Clues

By Katherine Schaffstall
 1 day ago
Parents of two? Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, though not much else is known about the baby. Keep reading to see all of the clues that Khloé and Tristan’s baby No. 2 has already been born.

When Did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Announce They’re Having Baby No. 2?

Months after the exes split in December 2021, Khloé’s rep revealed that she and Tristan, 31, are expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a rep for the Kardashians star, 38, said in a statement to In Touch on July 13.

In addition to the new baby, they are already the parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Tristan is also the father to 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and 7-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

When Is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Due?

Their second baby’s due date has not been revealed. However, the baby was conceived via surrogate sometime in November 2021, meaning the approximate due date is in August.

TMZ, who was first to report news of Khloé and Tristan’s second child, reported the birth is “imminent.”

Have Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Already Welcomed Baby No. 2?

One major clue that the baby has already been born is that Tristan is currently vacationing in Greece. The athlete and a mystery woman were seen holding hands while walking through the streets of Mykonos around 5 a.m. on July 17, according to photos published by TMZ.

The Canada native has also been sharing photos from the trip via his Instagram Stories, tagging the location as Mykonos.

Another clue that the reality star is already a mother of two is that she’s been noticeably quiet on social media.

The last photo shared to her Instagram feed was posted on July 14. The sweet snap captured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posing for a selfie with True and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

Meanwhile, Khloé hasn’t posted on Twitter since July 8. At the time, the TV personality told fans that she “added new pieces from my closet for you loves” to the Kardashian Kloset resale website.

The Good American founder is usually active on social media, so her silence may be a clue that she’s busy taking care of baby No. 2.

What is the Sex of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Second Child?

Their second child will be a boy.

