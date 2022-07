TONIGHT: After a light show Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, we woke up to no falling precip and filtered sunshine. It was quite warm and muggy. The cold front did not clear out the oppressive dew point temperatures, nor did it get rid of the sweltering heat. High temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 80s and it felt warmer than that. Southwesterly winds will keep us in an above average temperature regime into the weekend. If you are working outdoors tomorrow or through the weekend, stay hydrated and know the signs of heat related illness. Patchy clouds across the board will best describe sky coverage. There will be a clearing trend as we continue on through the evening hours. Tonight, skies will stay clear with warm and muggy air around. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to begin our Friday. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO