Marvel’s movies starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder all tell a rather conventional superhero narrative, all things considered, and the latest installment in the franchise (Thor: Love and Thunder) is no exception. If you’re a fan of those movies but in the mood for something a little different, we suggest checking out a Netflix series that puts a new and modern twist on the myth around Thor and Loki. It’s called Ragnarok, and it has two seasons available to stream on the platform.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO