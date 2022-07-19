ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Henry, MN

Minneapolis Woman Airlifted Following ATV Rollover in Lake Henry

By Alex Svejkovsky
 2 days ago
LAKE HENRY -- A Minneapolis woman was hurt in an ATV accident Sunday in Lake Henry Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's...

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

