A study finds that hip fracture patients who undergo spinal anesthesia need more painkillers. Spinal anesthesia has replaced general anesthesia in several surgeries as a way to increase patient comfort and reduce the need for painkillers. However, research among hip fracture patients suggests that this modification may be having the opposite of the desired impact. The study was recently published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine and was conducted by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

