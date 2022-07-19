ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer's Chunky Box Braids Flow All the Way Past Her Lower Back Tattoo

By Kara Nesvig
Allure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeke Palmer went for major impact when she hit the red carpet in support of her new movie Nope wearing ultra-long chunky box braids that flowed all the way down her back. Palmer, who stars in the Jordan Peele film, attended the film's premiere on July 18 in a white cropped...

