Albert Lea, MN

Ruth Elizabeth Johnson Thompson

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Thompson, Albert Lea, Minn., passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 22, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home, Albert...

LMHS Class of 1957 holds 65th reunion

The Lake Mills High School Class of 1957 held their 65th reunion Saturday, July 9, at the home of Gordon and Jean Hagen. Seated in front (L-R): Ellen (Bakke) MacGregor, Charles Butler, Jim Gesme, and Marilyn (Sanden) Pederson. Middle row: Stephanie (Anderson) Seemuth, Dorothy (Dahl) Gesme, David Lyng, Mary Ellen (Shawhan) Shaughan, Evelyn (Anderson) Heimdal, Jean (Sprecher) Rondeau, Sharon (Yocom) Casey, Barbara (Haugo) Best, and Gordon Hagen. Back row: Warren Hagen, David Quisling, Marlene (Erickson) Apley, Phillip Ellertson, Orlan Solomonson, Gary Thompson, Ron Knudtson, Eldren Holstad, and Dennis Tweed.
LAKE MILLS, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Semis Collide Near Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Truck driver from El Salvador was injured after his rig collided with another semi-truck in Freeborn County over the weekend. The crash happened east of Albert Lea on Interstate 35 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol crash reports says 67-year-old Jose Francisco Trejo Cartagena was heading south pulling another truck and 63-year-old Thomas Voigt of Des Moines was also traveling south. The report says the two truck collided and both came to rest in the ditch.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
KROC News

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN
Emmons, MN
Freeborn, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Twin Lakes, MN
Thomson, MN
Elizabeth, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
lmgraphic.com

Worth County 4-H State Conference 2022

Worth County 4-H was very well represented again at this year’s State 4-H Conference at Iowa State University. The 4-Hers participated in community service projects and educational workshops. They also listened to motivational speakers, and attended the State 4-H Banquet and dances. 4-H members are pictured above front row (L-R): Sophia Butler, Merrin Hanson, Lauren Petznick, Sydney Schilling, Weston Willand, Jadyn Beland, Madison Edwards, Kelsi Liddle, Jessika Ausborn, and Kristy Ausborn, Chaperone. Second row left to right; Rhonda Kaufman, Chaperone, Logan Kaufman, Ellie Ehrhardt, Addyson Runde, Taylor Foss, Evelyn Berding, Kamryn Backhaus, Payten Kruger and TJ Ausborn. Back row: Peter Julseth (chaperone), Holden Willrett, Denton Julseth (chaperone), and Josh Stevens.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Huge Hollywood Star Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been recognized as the best hospital in the country. Each year, more than a million people visit it to receive outstanding care. The clinic attracts people from all walks of life including high-profile celebrities. It's not uncommon to hear that a famous politician,...
KFIL Radio

11 Amazing Ideas for the Old Chuck E. Cheese Spot in Rochester

11 amazing ideas for the old Chuck E. Cheese spot in Rochester, Minnesota. Way back in June of 2021, the news broke that the Chuck E. Cheese in Rochester was on the list of stores that were closing throughout the United States. Since it has been sitting empty for a bit and we know that Rochester has some smart people in it, we asked YOU what should go in this spot.
ROCHESTER, MN
Ruth Thompson
KAAL-TV

A Father and Son Duo Unlike Any Other

(ABC 6 News) - It's business in the front and a party in the back for an Austin Father and Son Duo!. Curtis Steinbrink competed last year in the USA Mullet Championships and placed 11th in the nation for his sick hair. And now this year, his son Callen decided...
Mix 97-3

Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman airlifted after being thrown and kicked by a horse

(ABC 6 News) - A 42-year-old Rochester woman's condition is unknown after being thrown from and then kicked by a horse. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's office, the incident occurred Saturday evening in Pleasant Grove Township. Deputies found the victim in thick vegetation, and with the assistance of Mayo...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found in Cook Park

(ABC 6 News) - Sunday evening, a body was found in Cook Park. Rochester Police Department tells ABC 6 News the cause of death appears to be an overdose. However, police cannot say for certain until an autopsy and toxicology report are completed. That process can take six to eight...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police investigating after woman died at Cook Park

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating after a woman died at Cook Park Sunday. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man and woman were at the park together. The woman went went into the restroom, and after she didn't come back for awhile, the man went to check on her. He noticed she was not breathing, called 911, and administered CPR until first responders got there.
ROCHESTER, MN
lmgraphic.com

Winnebago welcomes community of enthusiasts to Annual Grand National Rally

For more than 50 years, Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., has welcomed its owner community to Forest City, Iowa for the Grand National Rally, a week-long celebration of Winnebago RVs and owners. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Driving Route 66,” a tribute to the famous highway that serves as a symbol of our mobile nation on the road. Throughout the event, guests can: explore this year’s lineup of motorhomes and towables; participate in educational seminars; tour manufacturing facilities; receive RV service; meet Winnebago team members; experience the e-RV; and enjoy evening entertainment. This year’s event takes place July 17-21 at Winnebago’s Forest City Rally Grounds.
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City announces traffic changes, road closures during RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa - What's the plan for Mason City as thousands of cyclists enter town next week during RAGBRAI?. The city released its plans Wednesday, and you see the information below:. July 27. Road Closures, Partial Closures, Traffic Flow & No Parking Areas. Street closures and one way only...
MASON CITY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in semi vs car crash in Nicollet County

A semi vs. car crash north of Nicollet Tuesday night sent two men to the hospital, one of them to Rochester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet Co Rd 5 at 9:41 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Prius was eastbound on Co...
NICOLLET, MN

