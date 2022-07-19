ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booty Snacks: Rick Ross Talks About Munching Butt On ‘Beyond The Chair’ Podcast

By Lance Strong
HipHopWired
 1 day ago

Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Rick Ross is one charismatic figure as evidenced by his constant posting on social media displaying his outsized personality and natural gift of gab. Rozay was a recent guest on a podcast where the budding farm baron shared his thoughts on sex, including how he’s not into munching between the ass cheeks.

Rick Ross joined the Beyond The Chair podcast, a show on the rise featuring the personable co-hosts, Destine and Trishonna. During a segment of the podcast, the Biggest Bawse let it be known that he’s not going to eat booty, whether on purpose or accidentally.

“Nah, I don’t really have no taste for ass, nah,” Ross said with the seriousness of a charging bull. “I know what I like and I usually avoid the ass. I’m just letting you know it, that ain’t a Rozay thing right there.”

There was a lot more sex talk on the episode but props to Destine and Trishonna for doing their homework and asking all the right questions. The talk actually focused on Rick Ross and his journey and music en route to becoming a well-rounded entrepreneur. It also appears that Trishonna was a little let down that Rozay isn’t into splitting the peach in half with a knife and fork.

What some will also note is that Rick Ross may not like snacking on booty buns, but golden showers are okay. If you have to ask, we apologize once you discover what that is. Tread carefully and at your own risk.

Check out the clip, full show, and reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

