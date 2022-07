Amazon's graphics card deals are currently offering some of the most aggressive prices that we've seen on RTX 3080 stock. The cheapest model that we've been able to find in these graphics card deals is the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition for only $799.99 (was $1,100) (opens in new tab) for a $301 saving. While we've seen similarly priced high-end Ampere cards retail at this rate before, it's worth pointing out that this is the 12GB model and not the standard 10GB iteration. This means you're getting the same GDDR6X memory as found in the RTX 3080 Ti for an excellent price here today.

