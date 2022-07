Long COVID occurs when a person experiences long-term effects from having COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 13.3% of those with long COVID were infected for a month or longer, and 2.5% experienced symptoms for three months or longer. In addition, more than 30% of those hospitalized with the infection had symptoms for six months. Long COVID is not completely understood, and symptoms can vary. In fact, some patients experience ongoing health problems that can last for years (via CDC).

