Urban Axe Throwing Opening in Lafayette

Ellen

Have you been looking for a new place to go for a girl's night? Maybe even date night? Well, there is a new business that is opening in Lafayette that you may want to check out.

Urban Axe Throwing is coming soon to the Lafayette area.

This activity-based business is going to be located across the street from Deano’s Pizza on Bertrand Drive and is expected to open in just a few days.

This locally owned and operated business will feature 9 throwing bays so you can try your hand at hitting the mark. Each bay will have a digital target system and will include a variety of interactive games for throwers.

Now if you aren’t into throwing axes that is okay because they will have other options that you can throw. For instance, if you would like to be a ninja, you can take a shot at throwing ninja stars.

If you are wondering what the pricing will be like at Urban Axe Throwing, we can tell you that pricing will be based on per person, per hour. So it doesn’t matter how big of a group you get together each person will pay the same amount depending on how long they would like to stay.

Now if you are wondering if this is a safe activity, of course, it is! Urban Axe Throwing has made sure to take all the necessary precautions so that each visitor is safe while inside the establishment.

Here is the exciting part, Urban Axe Throwing is planning on opening on Friday, July 22, 2022. Yep, this Friday. So if you are looking for something to do over the weekend be sure to visit their website for more details.

10 Businesses We'd Like to See in Lafayette

Do You Remember These 12 Stores?