Texans quarterback Davis Mills was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was pressed into service early in his rookie season and ended up leading all rookies in passing yards per game and completion percentage as a starter. Mills now has a chance to be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. He will still work with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who signed a two-year, $39.6 million contract extension during the offseason. Cooks led the Texans with 90 receptions for 1,037 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year, but where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO