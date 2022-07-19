Tompkins County plans to add backup dispatch center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.

