Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County plans to add backup dispatch center

rewind1077.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County plans to add another layer of public safety....

rewind1077.com

rewind1077.com

Green career expo in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A day to learn about future careers in Tompkins County. Tompkins Workforce New York and TST Boces will host a green career expo next week. All are invited to attend the free event to learn about training, certifications, and career and grant opportunities. Employment counseling services will be offered and local businesses will be in attendance. Officials say New York will be one of the largest producers of green energy and could likely lead the nation in employment in the green economic sector in the coming years.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Lansing’s Route 34B bridge to re-open

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Route 34B bridge in Lansing reopens today. After a couple years of its closure, Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne says drivers will see a difference. A grand re-opening of the Route 34B bridge is happening today at 11 o’clock. FULL INTERVIEW: Lansing Town Supervisor...
LANSING, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Relocation of City Court to County Courthouse taking shape

Plans to relocate Cortland City Court are underway. The City Common Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cortland County at its meeting on Tuesday, indicating the county will assist in decreasing costs for the city and making city court more accessible to residents. City court is in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Road repaving underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days. “Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and […]
ELMIRA, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland adopts loan refund to help businesses, homeowners

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council has approved a revolving loan fund. Mayor Scott Steve calls it good news for everyone in the city. In other words, it’s a relief. Mayor Steve says the revolving loan fund in Cortland is the same as in Auburn. The...
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Town of Lansing officials pushing to override tax levy

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A public hearing on making a change to the town of Lansing’s tax levy is tonight. The state-set tax levy cap is two-percent. Town Supervisor Ed Lavigne tells WHCU overriding the tax levy would give the town more leeway. The public hearing begins at...
LANSING, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton mayor moves to restrict student housing

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said he would introduce legislation amending the city’s zoning law to limit student housing in some areas of the city. The proposal would prohibit landlords from renting to groups of four or more students in areas zoned as single-family and two-family residential, which comprises much of the city.
BINGHAMTON, NY
#Cornell
cortlandvoice.com

City to transition to trash & recycling tote system next year

Cortland council member Bill Carpenter (D-6th Ward) announced at Tuesday’s meeting that the city will transition to a tote system for trash and recycling starting Jan. 1 of next year,. Carpenter, a member of the city’s trash and recycling ad hoc advisory committee, said this decision will officially dismiss...
CORTLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Air Conditioner Plugged Into an Extension Cord Sparks Fire in Seneca County

An air conditioner plugged into a small extension cord that caused an electrical overload sparked a house fire in Seneca County early Monday morning. Investigators say the air conditioner was in a second-story bedroom window of a Fayette residence located at 3863 State Route 96. The overload melted through the wiring and caught surrounding clothes in the bedroom on fire. The two people inside the apartment were able to get out. No injuries were reported.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

New York State commits 2.8 million dollars towards CNY farmland

New York state is investing millions to save local farmland. committing more than 2.8 million dollars to conserve. The state will committ more than $2.8 million to conserve nearly 1,000 acres in Central New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday after a listening session with farmers on Long Island. The...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Help State Police find this woman

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are asking for help identifying a woman caught on surveillance video who made several fraudulent transactions. The woman, caught in three different surveillance videos, made fraudulent transactions that totaled over $19,000 at several EMPOWER Federal Credit Unions in Onondaga...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira home health aide sentenced for submitting fraudulent timesheets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]

