The Wayland City Council Monday night made it official and unanimously adopted the first local ordinance permitting the growing, sale, dispensing of recreational marijuana. The council continued to insist on a rule that prohibits dispensaries being fewer than 200 feet from churches or schools. That distance is shorter than many larger municipalities, but officials said adhering to 500 or 1,000 feet could eliminate most or almost all businesses from eligibility.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO