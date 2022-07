Kayleigh McEnany called out the mainstream media Monday for its unequal coverage of victims after a Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protesters at her home. On "Outnumbered," the former White House press secretary said it's time for the media to give the same coverage to crime victims that it gives to people killed by police. The woman screamed at protesters that "this is not a George Floyd situation," telling them that the man who was shot by police had fired bullets into her home with her children inside.

2 DAYS AGO