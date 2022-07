Heat and humidity are hard enough to deal with, but imagine if you didn't have access to fresh drinking water. This is the challenge faced by Bangor's homeless population throughout the summer. And this week's extreme temperatures are making it downright dangerous for anyone who can't just turn on the tap. There's no air conditioning in those tents behind Hope House in Bangor, so beating the heat could be deadly for anyone who's not staying hydrated.

