Carmel, IN

Feinstein to bring ‘Gershwin Country’ to his cabaret

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Feinstein has learned to be patient when it comes to touring these past couple of years. Like many musical artists, he saw touring plans go up in smoke because of the pandemic and is only now getting back to performing live. “Some things have been postponed multiple times....

Current Publishing

Making their mark: From nursing to living abroad, artists take winding roads to careers at Carmel tattoo gallery

Today, tattoos are often considered works of art. But even a decade ago, that wasn’t always the case. “In Indiana, I’d only known people with biker tattoos. I hadn’t really considered it an art form,” said Grace Enstrom. “I still remember someone in art class saying, ‘I’m going to be a tattoo artist when I grow up,’ and not getting it.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools

In response to the ‘No imprimaturs needed’ letter to the editor in the July 12 edition of Current in Carmel, Moms for Liberty at the national and Hamilton County chapter level supports age-appropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, as do the majority of parents, grandparents and guardians.
CARMEL, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: No imprimaturs needed

As the national Moms for Liberty is active in Hamilton County, it is important to consider what they do or don’t stand for. In Florida, as Moms for Liberty’s attempts to ban books like Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five,” Moms for Liberty claims to be “dedicated to promoting the ideals of liberty, individual rights, limited government and parental rights within the education system.” But the actions of Moms for Liberty, in this case and in Carmel, demonstrate that the organization is dedicated to just the opposite: limiting liberty, limiting individual rights, unlimited government in controlling what is read and limiting parental rights in education to their own memberships’ views.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools to bring back parent-teacher conferences, expand fall break

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met July 19 to approve a calendar that includes an expanded fall break and discuss the return of parent-teacher conferences and a possible partnership with the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. What happened: The school board approved the calendars for the 2023-24...
Current Publishing

Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

Noblesville resident Melba Kiser has announced she will run for the Noblesville School Board. The Cuban native immigrated to the United States as a child and appreciates the opportunities to live the “American dream.”. “I was fortunate to live that dream,” she said. “I want our children and grandchildren...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Top honor: OneZone Chamber of Commerce leader named Executive of the Year

The president and CEO of the OneZone Chamber of Commerce has been named Indiana Chamber Executive of the Year by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association. Jack Russell, who was recognized during the ICEA’s annual conference held in Elkhart last month, said he is honored to have received the award, which is the top honor for an individual chamber leader in Indiana.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Sunglasses: Function not just Fashion

Who doesn’t love a great pair of sunglasses? With summer in full swing, everyone is champing at the bit to get back outside and sport their stylin’ sunnies. But let’s set aside our fashion infatuation for a bit and discuss the medical and functional importance of sunglasses.
CARMEL, IN
WRTV

Leo's Eatery opens third location in McCordsville

It’s no secret Hancock County has been in a state of constant growth and today and new locally owned eatery is celebrating their grand opening. This is the third Leo’s Eatery location to open, this one in Hancock County. Brother and sister duo Keith White and Stephanie White-Longworth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

A year of firsts Subhead: Ivy Tech Hamilton County celebrates inaugural anniversary, plans for growth in health care sector

Ivy Tech Hamilton County recently celebrated its first anniversary. Chancellor Stacy Atkinson said the campus enjoyed success and encountered challenges in its inaugural year. The biggest challenge of all happened years before the campus even opened. In 2014, Hamilton County Commissioners worked with then-State Sen. Luke Kenley, the City of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Strawtown Koteewi Park gets new maintenance facility

Noblesville’s Strawtown Koteewi Park has long been in a need of a new maintenance facility. “In order to manage and maintain the county’s largest park, this facility was essential to be able to accomplish that task,” said Bruce Oldham, Hamilton Country Parks and Recreation deputy director. “It was long overdue.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel council pushes back construction start time an hour on weekends, holidays

Carmel residents who live near construction sites will now be able to enjoy a bit more peace and quiet. The Carmel City Council voted July 18 to amend the city’s noise ordinance to move the start time for construction work from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays. The council approved the change upon the first reading of the ordinance.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield owner seeks to grow online hair care products

Angela Constable’s goal is to continue to spread the word about her online business of hair care products. The Westfield resident, who recently received her minority women’s small business certificate, started Majesty Hair Care in 2009. Her first product was the Majesty Radiant Shine Therapy spray. “I work...
WESTFIELD, IN

