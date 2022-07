Alex loves animals and is an experienced licensed veterinary technician with a BS in Biology and an AS in Veterinary Technology. I love cleaning ears. In fact it is one of my favorite services, especially when the ear has a lot going on. If you've ever had a dog with a really bad ear infection, you know what I mean by that. I got in to this industry to help pets in need. Cleaning ears allows me to visibly see the progress I make and I find it very rewarding. Some techs really like trimming long nails, not me I'd much rather clean some dirty ears.

