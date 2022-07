DOWNTOWN — A group of aldermen are calling for an end to the city’s police oversight agency as part of a package of ordinances introduced Wednesday at City Council. The ordinances, called the Safety Package, would eliminate the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a police watchdog agency that investigates when officers are accused of misconduct and use of force. It would be replaced by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability — a city-created agency meant to work with, not replace, the police watchdog.

