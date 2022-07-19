ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

IHP Capital Partners and Anthem Properties forge new partnership

By Andrea Zander
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHP Capital Partners and Anthem Properties have acquired two new residential communities located in Granite Bay and Roseville for the development and construction of 214 single-family detached homes. The...

