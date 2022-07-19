IHP Capital Partners and Anthem Properties forge new partnership

Rexford Industrial Realty has acquired seven industrial properties for $660.9 million. “These investments exemplify Rexford Industrial's ability to capitalize upon its proprietary market access and unique regional sharpshooter advantage within infill Southern California, the nation's highest-demand and lowest-vacancy industrial market. Our $1.6 billion of investments year-to-date, of which approximately 85 percent were acquired through off-market or lightly marked transactions, are expected to generate substantially above-market stabilized returns on investment and drive accretive cash flow growth,” said Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, co-CEOs.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO