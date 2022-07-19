20-Year-Old Man Left in Serious Condition After Drive-By Shooting

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus made a quick arrest after responding to a murder in the Short North Arts District on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:48 A.M., officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of N. High St on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire Medic 7 arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 1:55 A.M.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO