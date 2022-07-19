ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Law and Order Set Member Shot and Killed While Holding Parking Spaces Open for Shoot in NYC

By Adam Devine
 2 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – A 31-year-old was shot and killed inside his car while working on location for a shoot for...

Comments / 40

Ethel Stevenslove
1d ago

Wooooow, so sad and sorrowful.....May he rest peacefully in GOD'S loving care.....They films Law and Order all around in Brooklyn.....

Reply(1)
12
impeach Brandon fjb
1d ago

and the Democrats are going to throw a huge party for the murderer and continue to try to take the law abiding citizens gun rights away

Reply(6)
18
Jerome Odom
1d ago

My condolences to the family and show cast ,my favorite show

Reply
13
 

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

