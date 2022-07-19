Law and Order Set Member Shot and Killed While Holding Parking Spaces Open for Shoot in NYC

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A man’s body was found more than a decade ago and on Wednesday, the NYPD issued a new plea for help finding the killer. John Taylor was 19 when he was last seen on Jan. 4, 2000 inside of a Broad Street building in Staten Island, police said. Years later, on Sept. 1, 2011, his body was found in a crawl space on the first floor of the Broad Street building.

